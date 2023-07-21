"Stop running from KSI" - Dillon Danis makes "lesbian hair dresser" reference aimed at Georges St-Pierre, gets pummeled by Instagrammers

UFC Hall-of-Famer Georges St-Pierre retired from fighting after a momentous victory against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017. Despite being 42 years old, the Canadian maintains a physique that can rival that of a Greek god.

He consistently shares glimpses of his training sessions and workouts on his Instagram, leaving fans in awe of his fitness.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Rush' once again left the MMA community astounded as he showcased his level by executing a running front flip. The video garnered appreciation from fans.

However, amidst the admiration, controversy found its way when Dillion Danis seemed to challenge Georges St-Pierre with a derogatory and homophobic remark:

"sign the contract or go back to looking like a lesbian hair dresser."

Fans swiftly rallied against Danis, denouncing his offensive comment and standing in support of the MMA icon.

"when was the last time you fought in bellator bruh?"

"didn’t you get beat up by a security guard lol."

"Dude is a freak! GSP could still handle UFC."

"catching clout to stay relevant, sad."

"stop running from KSI."

"i dare you to go back to the club where that security guard work😹"

"I could only dream of being as cringe as you."

"I am not happy with your performance… because you have No performance lol."

Demian Maia is expected to face Georges St-Pierre at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Georges St-Pierre is set to make a comeback, and his return will be at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event in December. This competition marks his first participation in any kind of match since retiring from the sport.

Recently, Demian Maia revealed on social media that he will be St-Pierre's opponent for the event:

"Every now and then, something comes up that still does really motivate you. Grappling @GeorgesStPierre will be a huge challenge & great motivation. You GSP are one of the greatest competitors ever, whom I respect a lot. I’m game! Looking forward to competing at @ufc invitational."

Before the announcement, St-Pierre had suggested several potential grappling opponents, including the Diaz brothers. However, he ultimately opted to take on a veteran in the form of Maia, widely regarded as one of the best grapplers in UFC history.