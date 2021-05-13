"Stop talking about me" - 'Platinum' Mike Perry hits back at Jake Paul's boxer pal J'Leon Love

UFC welterweight Mike Perry was recently targeted on social media, and this time, it came from Jake Paul's entourage.

American boxer J'Leon Love took to Twitter in an attempt to discredit Perry.

"Y’all pu**y for real. Big mad because I hurt your favorite UFC fighters feelings. They ain’t going to do sh*t and neither are y’all. @PlatinumPerry damn near about to lose his UFC contract next," J'Leon Love tweeted.

Following the tweet, Perry issued a stern warning to Love, asking him to stop discussing him.

What exactly unfolded between Jake Paul and Mike Perry?

While the motivation behind the dig seems to be coming from unresolved issues in the past, the making of another mega-fight could be on the cards.

Prior to Jake Paul's blistering knockout victory against Ben Askren earlier last month, he was seen training in camp with Mike Perry. Showing complete disregard for the fact that Perry offered to help, Paul went on to slam the former on social media.

Angered by the online insult, Mike Perry wasted little to no time in addressing the situation. Posting a video to his Instagram account in response to Jake Paul's tweet, Perry said:

"I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t f**k with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me.”

Subsequent to the Instagram post, Mike Perry also issued a callout to Paul's friend, J'Leon Love. While the super-middleweight may have lost his most recent bout in 2019, the 33-year-old is a legitimate boxer.

Mike Perry may be an elite force inside the octagon, but the squared-circle certainly has different requirements. Giving Perry a warning to stay clear of his path, Love said:

"Mike please bro I watched Jake beat the sh*t out of you. Please don’t do that to yourself. Suicide. Trust me bro. I like you at that. I met your family and all, don’t do that to yourself, kid.”

The two didn't stop there. As recently as three days ago, the duo were seen in another exchange of words on Twitter.

Stop talking about me. I’m working. My day will come. Your day has past. I’ll have a date on paperwork and you’ll still be talking. Make sure you and your boss watch the show. Stay tuned ! 💨 https://t.co/w1tM15xlmw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 13, 2021

Given the current scenario, do you think a potential cross-over bout between J'Leon Love and Mike Perry could be on the cards? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.