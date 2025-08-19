Streamer calls out Sean Strickland for $40,000 boxing sparring session, fans react: "Not a good idea bruhh"

Streamer HSTikkyTokky has set his sights on UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland. The streamer challenged Strickland to a $40,000 sparring session in boxing.The social media star, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, has built a reputation as one of the louder personalities in the influencer boxing scene. Known for his brash confidence, he now believes he can hold his own against a proven mixed martial artist like Strickland.Calling out Strickland during a stream, he said:&quot;I would dog walk Sean Strickland. This guy’s literally washed, he’s basically an influencer. He’s got pillow hands.”Check out his comments below:Fans were quick to react to the callout. They dismissed the streamer’s chances and warned him that sparring with Strickland might be a costly mistake. One fan wrote:&quot;Not a good idea, bruh.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;This guy is going to pay to be beat up and humiliated live, but I suppose he will become more famous from it.&quot;&quot;He would literally get beaten up so badly. People don’t really understand the difference between a pro fighter who fought for 10+ years and a tough athletic guy who’s tough and has some street fights. TikkyTokky can fight compared to the average NPC, but can’t fight at all compared to real fighters. Strickland would batter him.&quot;&quot;Such clickbait by that dude. He knows he would get destroyed.&quot;&quot;Sean Strickland would quite literally murder this guy inside a cage and or ring. Insane levels of delusion.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to HSTikkyTokky calling out Sean Strickland. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]When Sean Strickland beat up influencer Sneako in sparringSean Strickland has stepped into the cage with social media influencer Sneako at the UFC Performance Institute in the past. The former UFC middleweight champion pressured the streamer and bloodied his nose.Sneako, who has toyed with the idea of turning professional in boxing, found himself overwhelmed against a fighter who previously held UFC gold. Some fans bashed Strickland online for not taking it easy on Sneako, while others thought that he did the right thing.