Striking phenom Akif Guluzada guarantees more ‘beautiful’ fights after fourth successive win at ONE Fight Night 31

Akif Guluzada may have earned his fourth straight win at ONE Fight Night 31, but he wasn't entirely happy with the victory.

Riding a wave of momentum from previous victories over Haruto Yasumoto, Smingdam, and Puengluang, Guluzada walked into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok determined to take home his biggest win yet against the always dangerous Sean Climaco.

After three intense back-and-forth rounds, Guluzada walked away with his hand raised, moving to 4-0 in ONE and 19-3 overall.

However, he wasn't feeling entirely ecstatic about his performance. 'King' said as much during his post-fight interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, promising that his next outing would be a much more fan-friendly affair.

"I want to apologize to my fans for not putting on a beautiful enough fight tonight, but I'll make sure to be doing that in the future," Guluzada said.

Akif Guluzada is confident he'll continue to grow as a fighter

Akif Guluzada may have been suffering from some primetime jitters. Understandable considering his appearance at ONE Fight Night 31 was his first time competing outside of the ONE Friday Fights series and on Amazon Prime Video.

Adding to his previous comments, 'King' reiterated that things didn't necessarily go as planned, but he's confident that his performances will get better as he grows as a fighter.

"The fight didn't go exactly to plan. Didn't go as well as my team had hoped," the Team Mehdi Zatout star told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in a post-fight exchange. But this is my first fight after getting my contract, and I promise I'll be back stronger and better."

Let's not forget, Guluzada is only 19 years old.

Needless to say, the sky is the limit for the teen phenom from Azerbaijan, and it will be fun to see how he evolves going forward.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

