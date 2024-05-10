Striking veteran Denis Puric on becoming a ONE world champion: "It would mean the world to me"

Denis Puric is a certified veteran when it comes to the world of striking but there are still a few things he has yet to tick off the bucket list.

At 39 years old, the man they call 'The Bosnian Menace' has a few more stops he plans on taking before riding off into the sunset.

The first of which, sees him back in action at ONE 167 where he finally gets the fight that he has been chasing down for a long time.

Fresh off of his win over Jacob Smith last month, Puric had one name on his mind from the moment that someone put a mic in his face.

He will now look to secure the biggest win on his record when he takes on longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout on June 7.

While he has been very vocal about wanting to compete against 'The Iron Man', Denis Puric also has dreams of becoming a world champion.

He spoke about his title ambitions and what it would mean to him in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"It would mean the world to me, you know, to win the ONE world title. Because [my family] has seen me going through a lot of struggle in my life, going through, you know, just life in general."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric can take a big step towards his goal at ONE 167

If Denis Puric is going to realize his dream of becoming a world champion in ONE, he's in the best position to make that a reality right now.

His next fight will be against a current world champion in the promotion but despite his clash with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, they will be competing under kickboxing rules.

However, defeating 'The Iron Man' and pulling off an incredible upset would surely see him secure another big fight next time out.

You aren't going to take a big backward step if you're able to put on a great fight with the biggest star in the sport.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.