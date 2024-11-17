"Strong men bringing good times" - Fans react to respect-laden moment between Jon Jones and Donald Trump after former's win at UFC 309

  • home icon
By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 17, 2024 15:46 GMT
Jon Jones (left) shares a moment with Donald Trump (right) following his UFC 309 win [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter, and @realDonaldTrump via X/Twitter]

UFC 309 featured a notable moment between Jon Jones and Donald Trump. Following his successful title defense against Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' punctuated his win by imitating Trump's trademark dance in the immediate moments following his TKO of Miocic.

He then praised Trump in his post-fight interview. However, the moment that is gaining traction on social media is a clip of Jones exiting the cage and handing Trump his heavyweight belt. Seconds later, he cheers the United States president-elect before the two shake hands and exchange words.

Check out Jon Jones and Donald Trump having a moment:

The interaction between the pair drew the attention of fans on X/Twitter, with many showing approval. One fan regarded the moment as one defined by unity.

"That's respect and unity."

Others expressed glee over the times to come once Trump assumes the presidency of the United States in January following his recent election win.

"Strong men bringing good times, coming Jan 25"

Similar sentiments of respect between Jones and Trump were echoed by others.

"Mutual respect from strong men is much needed for the nation."

More fans said more of the same.

"Respect from one great champion to the next great champion!"

Fan reactions to Jones' moment with Trump

Now, it remains to be seen if Jones will follow his TKO of Miocic by finally facing Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, in a bout to unify the division's belts. He teased the matchup in his post-fight interview but cooled any potential talk of fighting him at the post-fight press conference.

Jon Jones is one of just two American UFC champions on the roster

Most UFC champions today hail from different parts of the world, be they Russia, Georgia, Brazil, or South Africa. However, Jon Jones is one of the very active American champions, reigning as the UFC heavyweight champion, who has just successfully defended his title.

"I'm proud to be a great American champion."

Check out Jon Jones showing American pride in his post-fight interview (3:41):

The only other American champion on the roster is newly-crowned welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad, who was scheduled to defend his title at UFC 310. Unfortunately, a health-related issue forced him to withdraw from his bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov, who now faces Ian Machado Garry.

More from Sportskeeda
