"Studying how to beat Charles Oliveira" - Fans troll Islam Makhachev as he poses while reading a book

Islam Makhachev got trolled by fans for posing while reading a book ahead of his upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira.

The pair are set to headline the UFC 294 event on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The rematch has been highly requested by fans who want to see two of the best lightweights in the division deliver another blockbuster fight.

Ahead of the fight Makhachev posted a picture to his Instagram where he was reading a book. Fans decided to troll the lightweight champion:

Take a look at the post:

"Holding a book?? Mhm..thats interesting"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

Another user said:

"charles is coming for break you, bro"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

One user said:

"studying how to beat charles olivera twice"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

One user didn't think Islam Makhachev was reading:

"I'm sure you didn't read it bro"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

Another user called Charles Oliveira his kid:

"Charlies is your kid buddy"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

One user had a bold prediction for the fight:

"You will easily finish Charles again. Can't wait. He will get finished twice by you Islam"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the post

Take a look at some more reactions:

Comments on the post

Comments on the post

Comments on the post

Comments on the post

Ahead of Islam Makhachev fight Charles Oliveira reveals what happened in viral video of him training adult film stars

There is a viral video of Charles Oliveira teaching adult film actresses some basic Jiu-Jitsu moves and for years MMA fans have never understood the context of the video. Ahead of his scheduled fight against Islam Makhachev, the Brazilian sat down with Nina-Marie Daniele and explained how he ended up in that situation, training those women.

"It was a video, I was in Guaruja in Acapulco and I taught self-defense to the girls there."

When asked whether the women learned anything he responded saying:

"Yeah, I'm a good professor."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Charles Oliveira is currently preparing to fight Islam Makhachev, the man who ended his dominant run in the UFC and took his belt from him. The Brazilian had taken a break after losing to Makhachev but has returned more motivated than ever, especially after beating Beneil Dariush.