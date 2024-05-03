"Styles make fights” - Charles Oliveira breaks down Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier and predicts winner

Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on the lightweight title clash between champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, set to headline UFC 302 on June 1.

Having faced both Makhchev and Poirier in the past, 'do Bronx' will have a unique perspective on how their bout could unfold. The Brazilian faced off against 'The Diamond' during Oliveira's title reign when the pair squared off at UFC 269.

The then-champion submitted Poirier in Round 3 of the contest, before losing his title on scales against Justin Gaethje in his next fight. After defeating Gaethje via submission at UFC 274, he faced off against Makhachev for the vacant title at UFC 280, where the Dagestani secured a second-round submission win.

Ahead of UFC 302, the former champion shared his thoughts on the looming lightweight title fight, saying this:

"Styles make fights. It's gonna be a grappler against a striker, I do think that Islam has the upper hand because of his grappling. I think he's gonna be able to take him down, but Dustin also has really, really, strong hands. So we'll see."

He added:

“Dustin Poirier is a tough guy… but on the other hand he’s facing a guy who plays the game with everyone, which is to take down… Anything could happen, but I think [Makhachev] is not dumb. He won’t trade against Poirier and will want to take him down. I think it’s Poirier’s weak point of being taken down, and I think Islam continues with the title.”

Watch Charles Oliveira's breakdown below from 5:30:

While 'do Bronx' may be leaning towards Islam Makhachev to successfully defend his title, the Brazilian has not ruled out Dustin Poirier landing the punch that could knock the champion out.

'The Diamond' is currently tied with Drew Dober for the most knockout wins in UFC lightweight history and will no doubt be eager to reclaim the top spot on the list, as well as secure a UFC title, should he KO Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira confirms he offered to be the backup for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are finally scheduled to face off inside the octagon following over a year of speculation about their potential fight date.

The pair will square off in the main event of UFC 303, also known as UFC International Fight Week, on June 29.

According to Charles Oliveira, he put his hand up as the back-up fighter for the much anticipated McGregor vs. Chandler fight, as he continues his campaign in search of a fight with 'The Notorious'.

During the Brazilian's aforementioned interview with MMAFighting.com, he said this:

"[Oliveira] said he offered himself to be the alternate for [McGregor vs. Chandler]... He'd make money if he doesn't fight, and if he does fight then awesome. The only condition is if he'd fight McGregor then he'd have to renegotiate." [9:12-9:35 in Charles Oliveira's previous interview]