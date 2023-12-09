“Such a disrespectful thing to say” - Leon Edwards’ ‘American Pie’ reference for Colby Covington ignites fan reactions before UFC 296

Leon Edwards is gearing up to put his welterweight championship on the line against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. The final PPV event of 2023 will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting, the reigning welterweight champion shared thoughts on Covington's provocative public persona. 'Rocky' emphasized that due to the 35-year-old American's behavior, it's challenging to establish a friendly rapport outside the professional realm.

Edwards went on to draw comparisons, likening 'Chaos' to the character Steve Stifler from the well-known American comedy movie series 'American Pie'. He said:

"He's like a different kind of banter to where I'm from and where I grew up. He just reminds me of a typical American jock. Ever seen Stifler from American Pie? He reminds me of Stifler. That kind of person."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Leon Edwards' analogy of Colby Covington to Stifler prompted a variety of humorous reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"'Greetings nerds and virgins' does give off Stifler vibes 😂 😂"

Another wrote:

"NGL the American Pie joke was pretty good 😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Getting called the Stiffmeister is a compliment lmao"

"Best description of Chaos I’ve heard yet lmfao."

"He is unironically kind of spot on with this 😂"

"comparing Colby to Stifler is such a disrespectful thing to say about Stifler smh"

"Hey now @Leon_edwardsmma don’t you ever disrespect the Stiffmeister by comparing him to Quintuple C, Cringey Cop Calling Colby Covington"

Leon Edwards declares immunity to Colby Covington's mind games ahead of title fight

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently commented on his upcoming title defense against Colby Covington. 'Rocky' emphasized that Covington's trash-talking has no impact on him, and he remains unfazed by the American's attempts at pre-fight mind games. Despite 'Chaos' intensifying his verbal attacks as the fight date approaches, the Englishman seems impervious to the verbal onslaught.

While Colby Covington is known for using his eloquence to unsettle opponents, it seems his words have failed to affect the reigning 170-pound champion.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Leon Edwards stated:

"It's easier to take his banter because you know he's only playing a character. It's a little bit harder to get under my skin. There's a lot more that's going to happen at the [pre-fight] presser, with Colby, Ian [Garry] and other welterweights... Let's see how it plays out."

Check out Edwards' comments below (from 2:27):