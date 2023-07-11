"Such an idiot" - Nina-Marie Daniele puts Jon Jones on the spot with a prank over his viral N-word-related translation botch

While Jon Jones is renowned for his exploits inside the octagon, the UFC heavyweight champion has a lesser-known passion for learning new languages. However, the Spanish language does not seem to be his strong suit, evidenced by his past accusation hurled towards retail giant Hollister for "bulls*it racism."

The allegations surfaced when Jon Jones discovered black-colored jeans labeled with the Spanish word for black, which also happens to be a historically offensive term used against black people, n**ro. Little did Jones know that in a state like New Mexico, where the Hispanic population comprises a significant portion, such labeling is common practice to cater to the local community.

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang Remember that time Jon Jones got mad at Hollister because they advertised Black pants in Spanish 🤣 Remember that time Jon Jones got mad at Hollister because they advertised Black pants in Spanish 🤣💀 https://t.co/TINL4fYdYE

MMA social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele seized the perfect opportunity to playfully revisit the time when Jon Jones, unaware of the contextual nuances, quickly expressed his outrage, oblivious to the fact that the word in a non-derogatory context, was merely a translation of the color.

Daniele engaged in a lighthearted interview with Jones ahead of UFC 285, and cleverly injected humor by alluding to Jones' past linguistic misstep. Amused by the prank, Jones stated:

"That's so funny! I was being a little sensitive at Hollister. I felt attacked. I said, 'This is not okay.' Such an idiot dude. We all have our moments. It happens."

Check out the video below:

Stipe Miocic promises "firework" spectacle against Jon Jones at UFC 295

Stipe Miocic is brimming with confidence ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against Jon Jones at UFC 295. The UFC recently announced the fight, and Miocic's unwavering focus is set on emerging victorious in the clash of two of the greatest competitors to ever grace the UFC octagon.

While Miocic is returning to competition for the first time in two years, Jones made his comeback earlier this year after a prolonged hiatus, claiming the vacant heavyweight throne with a quick first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane.

During a backstage interview with ESPN MMA at UFC 290, Miocic acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in terms of preparing for Jon Jones. However, he remains undeterred, confident in his team that they will devise a game plan to emerge victorious. Previewing the upcoming clash, Miocic stated:

“I think it’s just the two styles... Styles make matchups. We have two great styles to make [an electrifying clash], a lot of fireworks. I’m going to come out on top and show a lot of people that I deserve to be the heavyweight champ.”

Check out Miocic's comments below:

