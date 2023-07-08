"He'll be able to put him down" - Charles Oliveira predicts a finish in Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight

Jon Jones is scheduled to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November as per a recent announcement, and Charles Oliveira has already shared his prediction.

'Bones' will make his first heavyweight title defense against the most decorated heavyweight of all time in Miocic. The bout is set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones made his return to the sport at UFC 285 after three years outside the octagon. 'Bones' submitted Ciryl Gane to become the heavyweight champion, and Charles Oliveira believes that Jones will defeat Miocic in similar fashion.

'Do Bronx', a third-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt himself, claimed that Jones will submit Stipe Miocic during a recent interview with The Schmo. Oliveira said:

"Jon Jones [will win] for sure. [By] submission... Yeah I'm a super big fan of Jones and that's just how I feel. [Jones] is gonna be able to put [Miocic] down and submit him."

Jon Jones has previously expressed interest in fighting Stipe Miocic, whom he regards as the greatest heavyweight of all time, at Madison Square Garden. The UFC have granted 'Bones' his wish, and he will face the former champion in November if all goes to plan.

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones will be in for a tough fight against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are officially set to headline UFC 295 in November.

The pair of generational talents will do battle for the heavyweight title, and former champion Francis Ngannou believes that Miocic will provide a stiff test for 'Bones'.

Ngannou, who departed the UFC earlier this year, has faced Miocic twice. Having lost the first bout via unanimous decision, 'The Predator' worked on his weaknesses and defeated Miocic via KO in their second bout at UFC 260.

Francis Ngannou stated that Stipe Miocic is still the most dangerous fighter in the heavyweight division during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. 'The Predator' spoke about the matchup between Jones and Miocic, saying:

"It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division. If you get to fight Stipe, tell yourself that you are fighting for the world title."

