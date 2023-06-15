Superbon believes close friend Nong-O can ‘lose and bounce back’

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Maywnn pulled off an incredible knockout victory to get himself back in the win column.

After losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship earlier this year in devastating fashion, the former champion spent the majority of 2023 on the comeback trail.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he stepped foot inside the ring once again and made a statement against Tayfun Ozcan.

Stopping his opponent in the second round with a highlight-reel head kick, there can be no doubts that the Thai star is well and truly back.

As he turns his attention to ONE Fight Night 13, where his previously held title will be defended in the main event, the former champion had some words of encouragement for a close friend of his.

At ONE Fight Night 9 earlier this year, longtime bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was dethroned in one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history.

After pulling off his own successful redemption, Superbon said in an interview with ONE that he believes his friend will be back better than ever:

“Upset can happen in the sports world. Although that fight shocked the world, that is not the first time he lost. We all know that sports have wins and losses. Like me, lose and bounce back. Please note that Nong-O has never lost for a decade. Compared to other fighters who may get only one win and 9 losses in a row, they feel happy.”

