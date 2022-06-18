Watch: Superbon blocks then rocks his competition

Superbon Singha Mawynn climbed to the top of the mountain, winning the ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title in October 2021. The Thai defeated Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike via a devastating headkick knockout just 20 seconds into the second round, solidifying himself as arguably the greatest kickboxer in the world today.

ONE Championship paid homage to the elite striker's skills inside the ONE circle on Instagram. In the clip, the champ can be seen executing a perfect block and strike on rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Following his title victory over Petrosyan, the champ went on to defend his title on the biggest stage yet: ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary pay-per-view ONE X against contender Marat Grigorian. With just his first title defense on the books, Superbon is already looking to a big future.

While speaking to Calf Kick Sports following his ONE X win, the Thai was asked if he'd potentially consider moving up a weight class to face current lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel, Superbon had a surprising answer.

“I think not yet. Because I’m going to do Muay Thai first … I’m going to take the Muay Thai belt first … [Then] maybe go up to seventy-five kilos."

If the champ gets his wish, that could mean a potential super fight with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. After Petchyindee successfully defended his title against Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157, the timing may line up to allow Superbon the opportunity to become a two-sport champion.

Superbon is eyeing a transition to mixed martial arts in the future

A potential showdown with Petchmorakot Petchyindee is certainly enough to get excited about. However, the Thai kickboxing sensation didn't stop there. While speaking to Calf Kick Sports, Superbon also teased a potential transition into the world of MMA:

“Or I’ll go into MMA. Like the mixed rules [fight] like Rodtang or something like that."

Part of his inspiration for a potential transition to MMA was the hybrid rules bout between flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang and ONE title contender Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in March:

“It was a hard fight for Rodtang. In Muay Thai, for three [minutes], it’s really hard to knock someone out. Demetrious is not low, one of the top in the world. Hard to beat him in three minutes."

The thai fighter has no interest in making a gradual transition into mixed martial arts. The goal is to fight the champ and take his gold. That is exactly what he plans to do.

“The champion in ONE Championship MMA, I want to fight that guy … Of course, you want to fight the champion … I want to fight the best. Because when I fight the best I get excited, I’m happy to fight."

