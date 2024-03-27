Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will face former world title challenger Marat Grigorian in a rematch for the ages. The bout, which will headline ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th, will be for their division's interim world title.

Ahead of his fight with Grigorian, the Thai former world champion isn't mincing his words. In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, he specifically detailed how and why he will have his hand raised on fight night:

The difference between me Marat is, I have more weapons. Marat only throws punches. I have low kicks, I have punches, I have knees, I have good push kicks. And if he showed me his weakness, I'm gonna k*ll him

Considering how he soundly defeated Marat Grigorian at ONE X two years ago, Superbon's absolutely confident heading into this upcoming rematch.

Watch the full interview here:

Superbon claims Marat Grigorian hasn't changed much since first bout

Doubling down on his assessment of his upcoming foe, the 33-year-old Thai icon insinuated that his Armenian rival hasn't improved much since their first encounter. In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Superbon explained why he wouldn't do anything different in this rematch:

I think my training is going to be the same... Marat, he keeps fighting with the same style. He hasn't changed that much.

One can make the argument that coming into a rematch, the one who's in a difficult spot is the victor of the first bout. Having already beaten his opponent, not a lot of adjustments can be made to either improve his game or do anything differently. As they say, if it's not broken, don't fix it.

The impetus now lies on Grigorian, who must make major changes on his attacks to surprise the former world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, watch.onefc.com)