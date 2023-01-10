Superbon meets Ambassador of Switzerland at Swiss Embassy in Thailand

Superbon Singha Mawynn recently had the honor of meeting the Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, Pedro Zwahlen.

Ahead of his ONE Fight Night 6 main event, the ONE featherweight kickboxing champion shared a photo of the two on Instagram. The caption read:

"Thank you Embassy of Switzerland for the warm welcome. I am very honored to meet with the ambassador 🙏❤️🇨🇭."

It appears Superbon also gifted Muay Thai shorts and a T-shirt to Pedro Zwahlen. The Swiss ambassador may have taken a keen interest in striking sports in Thailand. The Swiss-born Daniel Rodriguez is currently the undefeated champion at Rajadamnern Stadium.

Stadium Muay Thai is becoming a place for politics as French President Emmanuel Macron recently shared a video of him being ringside in Bangkok.

ONE Championship will soon be working alongside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium. The first tandem event will be ONE Lumpinee 1 on January 20, with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao picked for the main event.

With his incredible run, meanwhile, Superbon is becoming a recognizable star in Thailand. He is a student of legendary Lumpinee Stadium competitor Buakaw Banchamek. The Thai star has earned incredible wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

But his toughest test may be ahead of him on January 13.

Superbon Singha Mawynn battles on Amazon Prime Video

ONE Fight Night 6 will be live on Prime Video on January 13. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription. It will feature three world title matches.

In the main event, Superbon Singha Mawynn will put his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line against the dangerous Chingiz Allazov. 'Chinga' recently captured the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix championship. The Azerbaijani-Belarusian athlete will be a unique challenge for the Thai featherweight kickboxing king.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 32-year-old titleholder explained how important of a match this is. He said:

“Both Chingiz and I are in the top form. This fight will be super exciting. He wants my belt and I want to beat every contender in the ranking. It’s now or never for me and Chingiz. If we miss this chance; I don’t know when we will have a chance to fight again. I would say that this fight is the fight every kickboxing fan must watch.”

Also featured at ONE Fight Night 6 are Thailand's Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Daniel Puertas, who will battle it out for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Plus, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will defend his belt against sambo specialist Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also be in action, as he is booked to face Jiduo Yibu in a kickboxing contest. Additionally, Stamp Fairtex will face Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules superfight.

