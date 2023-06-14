Superbon has a message for his next opponent: 'When you fight me, you need to be careful'

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn made a statement at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship earlier this year in devastating fashion, the former champion started his comeback trail with a bang.

With his previously held title set to be defended in the following weeks at ONE Fight Night 13, the Thai star needed to produce a performance to prove that he isn’t going anywhere and that’s exactly what he delivered.

Facing off against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9, he secured a second-round finish to get back in the win column, adding another highlight reel head kick knockout to his resume in the process.

Setting himself up perfectly to challenge the winner of Chingiz Allazov versus Marat Grigorian once their fight has taken place, the former pound-for-pound number one is back and ready to reclaim what was once his.

Following his performance, Superbon spoke in his post-fight interview about how dangerous he is for any opponent that stands across from him inside the Circle:

“The thing is, when you fight me, you need to be careful. I can kick the bone up my legs.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

For now, he will need to wait in the wings and closely watch ONE Fight Night 13 play out to see who he will be challenging next time out.

After his year started in disastrous fashion, the former divisional king is looking back to his best with a hunger to prove that he is still the best in the world.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available to watch via free replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes