Superbon says Jonathan Haggerty well-equipped to take on anyone in Muay Thai: "He can fight everyone"

Superbon put together a great run as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and now he is out to try and chase the title he once held.

At that weight class below, another title reign has gathered a lot of praise as Jonathan Haggerty moved up to bantamweight and became a two-sport world champion.

'The General' may be happy to stay active and keep both divisions active, but even that is a hard task when you have as many contenders hunting you down as Haggerty currently does.

He may be set to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a dream fight at ONE 168, but that doesn't mean this is the one and only final hurdle he is set to face should he retain the Muay Thai belt.

Superbon told the South China Morning Post that, in his opinion, in order to stay as the champion, Haggerty should be prepared to face any and all comers considered he has the skills to do so:

"There are a lot of guys he should fight in the Muay Thai weight division, if he wants to show he's really at the top of the weight. He can fight everyone I think. He's the champion, but he cannot choose. If it's me, if I'm at the top, I'll fight everyone."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon is following a similar path of huge fights each time out

Despite not currently being a world champion, Superbon knows what it is like to constantly compete against the best in the world with every single contest.

His last fight saw him suffer a defeat to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai. After that setback, it's out of the frying pan and back into the fire for the former champion.

He is set to now face off with Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 , where the featherweight kickboxing interim title will be on the line.

A win here could see him secure the rematch with Chingiz Allazov that he has been chasing so that he can attempt to reclaim his world championship.

When you compete at the highest level, maintaining that same consistency and quality against the best in the world is a whole new challenge.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime from the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.