Superbon Singha Mawynn would love to rematch fellow "technical fighter" Tawanchai: "I can throw more of my skills"

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a rematch.

In Dec. 2023, Superbon temporarily left the ONE featherweight kickboxing division and competed in his lone Muay Thai bout. The Thai superstar competed in one of the toughest fights of his career, as he was matched up against ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai.

Superbon showcased a valiant effort over five rounds, but Tawanchai proved too much by retaining his throne with a unanimous decision win.

During a recent interview with ONE, the Singha Mawynn affiliate had this to say about wanting to face Tawanchai for a second time:

"But, for me, I'd like to fight him one more time. I like that game. To fight him, it's very fun. It's more technical. I can throw more of my skills."

Watch the action-packed battle between Tawanchai and Superbon below:

Superbon Singha Mawynn has upcoming rematch before potentially facing Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn 2 would be a must-see rematch whether it's in Muay Thai or kickboxing. With that said, Superbon has business to take care of before thinking about Tawanchai.

On April 5, Superbon will headline ONE Friday Fights 58, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Marat Grigorian for a trilogy bout, with Grigorian winning the first outside of the promotion and Superbon avenging the defeat at ONE X.

There will be added stakes for Superbon vs. Grigorian 2, as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs. The reigning world champion, Chingiz Allazov, last fought in Aug. 2023, defeating Grigorian by unanimous decision.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian 2 isn't the only reason to watch ONE Friday Fights 58. In the co-main event, ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai looks to claim two-sport supremacy by dethroning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.