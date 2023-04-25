Israel Adesanya seems to have recently struck a chord with comedian Bert Kreischer.

The UFC middleweight champion came under fire from fans for posting bare bodied face-off pictures with Kreischer. 'The Last Stylebender' was also seen with the comedian issuing drunken open challenges in the bar after his UFC 287 title win over Alex Pereira.

MMA superfan Boogerbeard has now posted a hilarious video with another UFC middleweight, claiming to be upset about Adesanya's new friendship. Boogerbeard said in a Twitter video:

"Hey, Izzy. I saw you with that Bert Kreischer guy and I'm a little f***ing upset about it. So I decided I get myself a dipper UFC middleweight cause I don't need you anymore. What's your name again man?"

The camera then panned towards UFC middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert, who identified himself before Boogerbeard started roasting him again. The superfan said:

"Yeah, Gerald Meershark here...This guy gets knocked out all the time. Did you see his last fight? Just cause you get knocked out once, you think you're better than me? You think you're better cause you got some f***ing guy, I've got this f***ing loser now."

The clip ended with 'GM3' catching Boogerbeard in a rear-naked choke.

Reacting to the video, Israel Adesanya wrote:

"Black men don’t cheat!! 😂😂😂😂😂"

When Israel Adesanya gave his belt to Boogerbeard

Israel Adesanya defended his title with a dominant decision win over Marvin Vettori in the main event at UFC 263 in 2021. In one of the most heartwarming moments in sports fandom history, Adesanya briefly put his strap on MMA superfan Boogerbeard before heading out backstage.

'Boogerbeard' was overwhelmed with emotions and labeled it the best night of his life.

While the bearded superfan is now familiar with UFC fighters like Gerald Meerchaert and Chase Hooper, he wasn't always as recognized. Boogerbeard initially came to the limelight for trash-talking fighters on behalf of other fighters, in exchange for donations to charity. He previously told the UFC:

“People were sending me screenshots of their donations to The Good Fight Foundation and I’d do a video talking s*** to whoever they wanted. Mark Henry saw those and ordered five of them for Frankie Edgar, DC and a few others. From there, more and more people saw them and I don’t know, man, fighters just have a good sense of humor. They don’t get offended by anything.”

