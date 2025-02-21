  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Superlek looks back at his Muay Thai beginnings competing for 150 baht for fights - “It was a lot”

Superlek looks back at his Muay Thai beginnings competing for 150 baht for fights - “It was a lot”

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 21, 2025 23:25 GMT
Superlek
Superlek (pictured) talked about his humble beginnings as a fighter

Superlek opened up about being introduced to a "betting match" in Muay Thai.

Ad

Over the last two years, Superlek solidified his legacy as an all-time great striker by securing wins against Rodtang in Muay Thai and Takeru Segawa in kickboxing.

At 29 years old, the two-sport world champion in ONE Championship has acquired the wealth and fame to create a better life for his family.

During an interview with 'Nickynachat,' Superlek was asked about once fighting for only 150 baht, which is roughly four U.S. dollars. He responded by saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yes. It was a lot. I only spent 5 to 10 baht on school. I had about three to four fights, then I started rethinking things because back in Buriram, there were betting fights. I had only fought five times, then I entered a betting match. Then they matched me with an opponent. And there was a bet involved. About 20,000 baht per side. But I lost, and it made me reflect and think."
Ad

In September 2024, Superlek's latest fight solidified him as a two-sport world champion. The Thai superstar secured a shocking 49-second knockout against Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

'The Kicking Machine,' who also controls the ONE flyweight kickboxing division, holds ONE Championship records of 11-0 in Muay Thai and 4-1 in kickboxing.

Watch Superlek's entire interview with Nickynachat in Thai below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Superlek looks to regain undisputed world champion status in ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division

On January 24, Superlek was scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nico Carrillo.

Superlek withdrew from the matchup due to an injury, leading to Carrillo fighting Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

Anane won the ONE 170 bout to secure an opportunity to become the undisputed world champion against Superlek.

Ad

On March 23, Superlek and Anane will clash in a rematch at the highly anticipated ONE 172, which will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In June 2023, Anane made his ONE Championship debut, suffering a first-round knockout loss in Muay Thai against Superlek. The Algerian-Thai striker has since won six consecutive fights, including three by knockout.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी