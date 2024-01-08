"Suspiciously" edited clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov's pre-UFC fight sparks wild debate on X - "He's literally a kid"

It's been more than two years since former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, but there's a section of the MMA community that challenges his unprecedented dominance even to this day.

'The Eagle' amassed 29 victories during his professional MMA career with no losses, an unrivaled feat that distinguishes him as one of the most, if not the most, dominant forces in the sport's history. What's more impressive is the fact that he hasn't been knocked down in any of his fights and didn't bleed in a sport characterized by its brutality.

That said, some fans dug up an old video of the Dagestani from his young days competing in Sambo tournaments. In that video, Nurmagomedov could be seen overwhelmed by his opponent's relentless onslaught. During one such exchange, the unidentified opponent landed a head kick on Nurmagomedov that seemingly dropped him.

Several fans came out in his defense, questioning the abrupt cut in the video. They wrote:

"Nice of the video to suddenly cut off suspiciously."

"Clear size/ power advantage. He's literally a kid here lol."

"Lol... cut the video and said it was a knockout. What a liar"

"Day 1917 of Conor [McGregor] fans seeking their imaginary revenge."

It later came to light through an unedited version of the clip that Nurmagomedov was not knocked out by the kick. He regained his footing, and according to some fans, went on to win the fight.

Belal Muhammad plans on training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for a potential title shot

Belal Muhammad, like many in the MMA community, holds Khabib Nurmagomedov in the highest regard. His reverence is testified by his revelation recently that he plans to travel to Dagestan to prepare for his potential title fight against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Nurmagomedov and Muhammad are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz. 'The Eagle's' influence was evident during Muhammad's emphatic TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280.

The Dagestanis are renowned for their rigorous disciplinary coaching approach, and Muhammad plans to immerse himself in the training experience ahead of the potential title shot. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad stated:

“I’m planning for sure to go to Dagestan and train with those guys, like you said, to get a new look, to get different feels. Those guys don’t let you take any days off or any easy rounds. That’s always perfect for me. Last time I trained with those guys, we got a dominant finish and I plan to do the same thing.”

Muhammad added:

“For me, when I’m over there with those guys, every single one of those guys is a beast and they all have their own style. Every round, you have that uncomfortable feeling of butterflies in your stomach."

Catch Muhammad's comments below (1:50):