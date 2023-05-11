Sydney Sweeney's passion for MMA is well-known at this point. She was recently captured cage side at the UFC 288 pay-per-view event that was headlined by the bantamweight championship bout between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling.
The rising starlet previously admitted that she got serious about martial arts training at age 14. Her enthusiasm for the sport led her to train with Ronda Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion.
Sweeney said she started Taekwondo at age five to deal with her hyperactivity. Her participation in high school grappling competitions is further evidence of her passion for martial arts.
Check out glimpses of Sydney Sweeney's MMA training with Ronda Rousey below:
Several fans reacted to the post, charmed and captivated by Sydney Sweeney training in MMA. The actress also has a passion for classic cars, which she collects, fixes, and upgrades with rare parts she purchases online. All of this is a scathing reversal from her portrayal as Cassie Howard, a popular but insecure girl whose personal life is fraught with insecurity, on the show Euphoria.
With that in mind, one fan wrote:
"So Sydney Sweeney is an MMA fighter and fixes vintage cars for fun irl. Yet her character Cassie is truly the dumbest barbie."
Yet another fan wrote:
"How am I just finding out @sydney_sweeney does MMA training?"
Another fan of Sweeney questioned whether there was anything the actress could not do:
"She can play piano and sing. Also, she is trained in mma, she was training with Ronda Rousey. I don’t think there is anything queen Sydney can’t do."
Check out some of the reactions below:
Sydney Sweeney MMA: Euphoria star talks about her love for MMA and training with Ronda Rousey
Sydney Sweeney's acting career has grown substantially during the previous few years. The teenage actress credits the self-assurance she gained from MMA training as a key factor in her success.
Sweeney mentioned that she frequently practiced with men at the dojo in an interview with Marie Claire Magazine. Beating them, she describes, was "the greatest feeling ever."
Speaking about training with former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sweeney stated:
"My mom and my dad would tell me to fall in love with as many things as possible. I trained with Ronda Rousey's senseies. I did competitions and I got first place fighting all guys."
Catch Sydney Sweeney's comments below: