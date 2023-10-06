"T-Mobile was n*ts that night" - Fans reminisce as Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping out of the cage to attack Dillon Danis completes 5 years

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor engaged in one of the most intense and memorable rivalries in UFC history. The inflammatory remarks leading up to the fight and the post-fight actions by 'The Eagle' ensured that it remains one of the most notorious feuds in the UFC.

Five years ago today, the UFC bore witness to a monumental event in its storied history. Nurmagomedov and McGregor clashed in a headline-grabbing showdown at UFC 229, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following his victory, which saw 'The Notorious' tapping out to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round, the 35-year-old Dagestani fighter charged towards McGregor's corner. He engaged in a heated exchange with members of McGregor's team, with a particular focus on Dillon Danis. In a dramatic turn of events, Khabib Nurmagomedov leaped over the cage and engaged in a physical altercation with McGregor's entourage.

As Khabib Nurmagomedov's daring leap out of the cage to confront Dillon Danis marks its five-year anniversary, fans look back on the unforgettable moment with nostalgia.

"5 years ago, Dillon Danis was born"

"I'm pretty sure @dillondanis landed a clean shot on Khabib... Lol"

"Dillon got saved by the security he was gonna die there"

"😂😂 I didn’t know that was Dillon Dannie at the time'

"Everyone other than Khabib and Dillon seems to be fighting"

"This is the real fight game baby! Not cowards and lawsuits"

"To me it looks like khabib didn’t do shit and Dillion held his own"

"I was there. T mobile was n*ts that night."

Khabib Nurmagomedov to train Islam Makhachev for UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov will join his long-time friend and training partner Islam Makhachev's training camp as he prepares for his championship fight at UFC 294.

Makhachev is gearing up to defend his lightweight title in a much-anticipated rematch against Charles Oliveira, which will serve as the main event of the PPV event scheduled for October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

During a recent ESPN interview, Makhachev expressed his excitement over the UFC Hall of Famer's involvement in his training camp. He said:

"He will come tomorrow. We waiting for him. Yeah, tomorrow he will come to Dubai. With us in the camp. He’s gonna be here. He’s not gonna be my corner of course, but he will be here to help. We have couple more guys gonna fight [in] other organizations here in Abu Dhabi. I don’t know fight day where he’s gonna be but next two weeks he’s gonna be here with us."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (from 16:48):