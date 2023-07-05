T for Tracy Cortez? - Fans hot on Paulo Costa's heels after the middleweight's love-filled 'Paulo and T' post

While Paulo Costa is training hard for his upcoming bout against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291, he has never neglected his social media duties. Whether it's posting self-deprecating memes or taunting his fellow UFC roster-mates, 'Borrachinha' never misses a beat on either Twitter or Instagram.

Today, the Brazilian bruiser took to Twitter, where he posted two pictures of himself. The first featured him pulling down his lower lip, revealing a T and a heart on the inside, while the second image shows him making the heart sign with his hands. The tweet was captioned "Morning and love Paulo and T."

While a heart emoji and his girlfriend Tamara Alves' tagged Twitter account were both included in the caption, the Brazilian's fans still took the opportunity to poke fun at him. They pointed out that "T" in his tweet could also be in reference to former girlfriend, Tracy Ortez.

One fan wrote:

"She forced you to post this, right?"

Meanwhile, another fan commented that it was about Tracy Cortez, a fellow fighter.

"T is for Tracey Paulo you aren't fooling us."

Other fans had more humorous reactions, with one joking that the tweet was about Brian Ortega, Tracy Cortez's ex.

"T-City on the lips."

Another said that the tweet was due to him upsetting his girlfriend Tamara Alves after his selfie with Tracy Cortez last week:

"Someone's definitely upset the girlfriend."

More followed, with one fan saying

"Paulo thought he was being funny when he took that pic with Tracy, but then his real girlfriend checked him...lol."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Who is Paulo Costa's UFC 291 opponent, Ikram Aliskerov?

After his exciting but somewhat competitive win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, Paulo Costa has been somewhat absent from the octagon. While there was an initial rumor about a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev, with whom he had a brief confrontation at the UFC Performance Institute, nothing ever came of it.

Instead, Paulo Costa is now scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov, who recently made his UFC debut with a first-round knockout win over Phil Hawes. Additionally, the Dagestani is known for his past fight with Chimaev, against whom he was knocked out in the first round.

