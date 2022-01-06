Tai Tuivasa reveals which famous Hollywood actor he would like to have a 'shoey' with

Tai Tuivasa is as well known for his 'shoeys' as his knockouts inside the octagon. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he was asked to name one person on the planet with whom he'd like to have a 'shoey'.

Without hesitation, the Australian answered:

"Leonard DiCaprio, I love him. That's my guy. I love him. I love what he does, I love his movies. And I think he is like, he's just a s**t. I'd love to go out with him. I'd love to hang out."

Watch Tai Tuivasa's appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Tai Tuivasa wants a bigger contract

Tai Tuivasa is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with all four victories coming via knockout. 'Bam Bam' stopped Stefan Struve at UFC 254 in 2020 to begin the run, which also snapped a three-fight losing skid.

Tuivasa followed it up with back-to-back first round stoppage wins over Harry Hunsucker and Greg Hardy. Most recently, he stopped Augusto Sakai in the second round at UFC 269 and followed it up with his customary 'shoey' celebration.

Watch Tai Tuivasa's 'shoey' celebration after knocking out Greg Hardy below:

While 'Bam Bam' loves entertaining fans, he is not unconcerned about his paychecks. He hopes to get a better contract after his recent performances. The Australian told media at the post-fight press conference at UFC 269:

"I’m really loving my work, and it’s showing. It’s showing once I get in the cage, and I’m maturing. Hopefully, these four consecutive wins and four knockouts get me in in a better conversation for a bigger contract. I’m a prize fighter. I do this to feed my family and give my son a better future, so hopefully that gets me in that conversation, but as much as fighting comes, I’ll bang on with anyone.”

Watch Tai Tuivasa at the UFC 269 post-fight presser below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak