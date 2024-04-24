“Taking them legs home” – Check out submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly’s pristine technique in this mean calf slicer

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is not someone you'd want messing with your legs. Chances are, she'll take one of them home with her.

In a recent video posted by 10th Planet Jiu-jitsu black belt Kemoy Anderson, we saw him compare techniques with the lovely but lethal submission grappling queen on the mats. The technique they were showcasing was the dreaded "Calf Slicer".

Here's the video with the caption that says:

"Me and @daniellekellybjj was talking jiujitsu and decided to share our favorite calf slicer submissions."

Anderson's technique banks more on power and it serves him well as he is a big muscular man. Danielle Kelly's technique, however, focuses more on leverage and technique, employing minimal effort to produce tremendous pressure.

Fans are writing their thoughts on who did it better in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@leglockassassins echoed our sentiments about Kelly's grappling skills in the beginning:

"Taking them legs home. 😍"

@texas_wedge, @theshootist365, and @texasthrash all sided with the ONE world champion on this one:

Both versions are cool, but I think I’ll go with the champ on this one. Heheheh

Both were great. But I like the savagery 🐺 of Miz Kelly's 🦵🍕

@daniellekellybjj did it better! 💪🏻🔥🤪

Danielle Kelly teases possible first world title defense

In Danielle Kelly's Instagram account, the young world champion teased the news on her possible first world title defense:

"may have some match news … 🤙🏼staying focused"

Danielle Kelly is currently undefeated in ONE Championship, debuting in the promotion at ONE X against MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X. Although the match ended in a draw, the American BJJ black belt was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for her efforts.

She then followed it up with a swift submission win over Mariia Molchanova and a nail-biting decision victory over Ayaka Miura. She capped off her 2023 by winning her first world title in a unanimous decision win over rival and former tormentor Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Kelly will announce her next opponent soon.