Tawanchai says 4-ounce gloves will "definitely make a difference" for Superbon in upcoming Muay Thai showdown

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces the biggest threat to his reign as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

The 24-year-old prodigy has looked unstoppable in his recent fights under this ruleset and has been challenging himself lately by competing in kickboxing.

For his return to Muay Thai, he will welcome a former kickboxing world champion into his division, but this isn’t any old crossover.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is the former pound-for-pound number one in the world and while he is excited for this challenge, he isn’t showing up just to make up the numbers and put on a show.

The defending champion recently spoke about going between the two different rulesets during an interview with ONE Championship.

Tawanchai believes that his opponent might be in for a bit of a shock when returning to Muay Thai after achieving incredible things in kickboxing:

“The small gloves will definitely make a difference from the kickboxing fights he is used to because the impact force between small gloves and large gloves is very different.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free in Asian primetime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Tawanchai will look to use any advantage at ONE Friday Fights 46

When it comes to the highest level in martial arts, it can come down to a game of inches. Tawanchai is well aware of this.

While he will no doubt try to put the pressure on his opponent and take the fight to him, he also knows about the dangers that an opponent like Superbon brings to the table.

He will need to use every advantage that appears if the champion is going to keep hold of his title and that might be the smallest thing.

If the divisional kingpin is able to use his recent experience of competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing to his advantage, you can be sure that he will try to catch Superbon out.