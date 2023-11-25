“Teaches girls how to take advantage of men” - Ian Garry’s heartfelt photo with son overshadowed by fan questions on wife’s ‘WAG Book’ fiasco

Fans aren’t letting up on the insults toward Ian Garry regarding the ongoing situation with his wife.

Over the past two years, Garry has emerged as a legitimate contender in the UFC welterweight division with six consecutive wins.

Yet, fans have recently turned on the rising superstar since they discovered his wife wrote a book called “How to Be a WAG,” which offers women advice on getting a young rich athlete to fall in love with them.

As a result, Ian Garry has continuously been attacked with verbal insults on social media regarding his wife. ‘The Future’ recently posted a picture of himself on X standing with his son during a training session. The comment section was filled with the following messages:

“Your wife teaches girls how to take advantage of men”

“Is that your wife’s husband’s kid?”

“Leave her mate. Not worth it”

“Do you plan on responding to MMA guru and sean strickland? I'm a big fan of your fighting but your wife's ex boyfriend living with you is crazy”

“She is killing you’re brand, don’t let layla ruin your legacy”

“That kid is wondering why they keep having to go to different gyms and his moms ex-husband lives in the spare bedroom”

Ian Garry made his UFC debut in November 2021 with a professional MMA record of 7-0. Since then, he’s climbed to the number ten ranking at 170 pounds. He last fought on August 19, defeating Neil Magny by unanimous decision.

What’s next for Ian Garry in the UFC?

On December 16, the UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the last pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 296. Ian Garry’s seventh promotional fight will be on the main card, as he’s scheduled to face Vicente Luque, who’s the number eight-ranked UFC welterweight.

With a win against Luque, Garry would take another significant step toward earning a title shot. It’ll be easier said than done, as the Brazilian is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against Rafael dos Anjos on August 12.

It’ll be intriguing to see which top-ranked 170-pounder will emerge victorious at UFC 296.