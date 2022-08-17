"He laid there like he'd been shot" - Teddy Atlas compares Nate Landwehr to Tyson Fury

Nate Landwehr's comeback victory over David Onama bore certain similarities to the first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the eyes of Teddy Atlas.

On a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the boxing icon talked about various aspects of this past weekend's fight night offering from the UFC. To no surprise, the war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr was a key focus.

While discussing the remarkable UFC San Diego co-main event clash, Atlas said:

"Almost like when Fury got dropped in that first fight in the twelfth round by Wilder with the right hand. He laid there like he'd been shot. All of a sudden at the last second like at the count of nine, he gets up. So second round, as Ken (Rideout) said and as I just said really Onama was just pounding him until the end of the round."

Atlas continued:

"Then in the second round Landwehr continues where he left off. He evens the fight at 1-1 by just again, doing to (David) Onama what Onama had been doing to him...What chins and heart by both."

Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on an incredible fight that has a 'Fight of the Year' nomination written all over it. 'The Train' also capped off a fantastic fight with an electric post-fight promo showing no signs of this locomotive slowing down.

Nate Landwehr and other comeback featherweight fights

Landwehr turned his fortunes around in the August 13 bout, but there are several notable featherweight comebacks in mixed martial arts history.

Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic is one of the most famous examples of an incredible come-from-behind effort among 145-pounders. The UFC 209 fight saw Elkins dig deep in March 2017 for a third-round TKO that has inspired many and is a classic octagon outing.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung is another incredible example of a featherweight comeback fight that transpired at UFC Fight Night 139 in November 2018.

Rodriguez scored a rare knockout with one second remaining in the five-round bout. In just one second, 'The Korean Zombie' would have garnered the win on the scorecards over Rodriguez, but the Mexican came through with a jaw-dropping elbow strike to close the show.

