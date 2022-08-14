Teddy Atlas compares Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama with Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier and two other legendary boxing matches

Teddy Atlas was thoroughly impressed by the incredible co-headliner clash between Nate Landwehr and David Onama at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event.

Atlas was so amazed by their performance that he compared it to the legendary boxing showdowns Gatti-Ward, Ali-Frazier, Castillo-Corrales. For Atlas, the featherweight clash was all those boxing matches wrapped into one.

Taking to social media, here's what the coaching extraordinaire wrote about the matchup:

"I just watched Onama- Landwehr, it was like Gatti- Ward, Ali- Frazier, Castillo- Corrales all wrapped in one. Wow. #UFCSanDiego #UFC"

The fight was certainly an all-time classic which saw some pretty wild exchanges over three reviting rounds. The showdown also saw near finishes from both men on the ground and on the feet. But in the end, it was Landwehr who came out on top, picking up a majority decision win.

While two judges had the contest in favor of Landwehr (29-27), the third judge scored it a 28-28 draw.

Lerone Murphy called out the winner of Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Lerone Murphy was watching closely as Nate Landwehr engaged in a legendary battle with David Onama on Saturday. On Twitter, the undefeated featherweight prospect also called for the winner of bout as he wrote:

"Give me the winner"

LERONE MURPHY @LeroneMurphy Give me the winner Give me the winner 🔥

A potential fight between these two featherweights promises to be an all-action showcase and it will certainly draw more eyeballs after Landwehr's latest performance.

Lerone Murphy has looked quite impressive in all of his recent outings. 'The Miracle' took on Zubaira Tukhugov in his promotional debut, which ended in the draw. Following that fight, the 31-year-old went on to score three straight wins, with two stoppages. In his most recent outing, Murphy dispatched Makwan Amirkhani with a second round knockout.

Nate Landwehr, on the other hand, improved his UFC record to a 3-2 with his latest performance inside the octagon. 'The Train' scored his third consecutive win with his latest outing. The 34-year-old submitted Ludovit Klein last October before outpointing Onama in their recent encounter. Meanwhile, Onama's two-fight winning streak came to a halt with his latest defeat.

