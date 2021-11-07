"UFC would win by TKO" - Teddy Atlas praises the UFC for exceptional undercard on UFC 268 compared to Canelo vs. Caleb Plant

Teddy Atlas recently commended the UFC for hosting one of the best undercards at UFC 268.

Atlas also claimed that if there were a contest of best undercards, then UFC would win by TKO. Atlas also mentioned that promotion has surpassed boxing ratings because of its undercard.

Teddy Atlas took to Twitter, writing:

"If there was a contest of best undercards tonight, UFC would win by TKO. Another reason they have passed boxing in ratings. #UFC #UFC268 #CaneloPlant"

The pay-per-view main card of 268 features two title fights, while the undercard features a slew of intriguing match-ups. The co-main event will feature a rematch for the UFC women's strawweight title between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. It will also showcase a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, the winner of which will most probably get a title shot against whoever emerges when Dustin Poirier takes on Charles Oliveira for the title on December 11.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, the world's No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer, will face Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the goal of becoming an undisputed world champion for the first time in his career.

With such a strong undercard, fans of both sports will be tempted to start with UFC 268 before moving on to Canelo-Plant if at all possible.

Boxing and MMA fans all around the world have been hyped up about the two super events and have been terming this as the biggest fight night of the year.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… The biggest fight weekend of the 2021 is here: Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight championship vs. a stacked UFC 268 topped by Usman-Covington 2 for the welterweight championship. Should (could) this have been avoided? The biggest fight weekend of the 2021 is here: Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight championship vs. a stacked UFC 268 topped by Usman-Covington 2 for the welterweight championship. Should (could) this have been avoided?espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Teddy Atlas recently praised Jake Paul for taking boxing to new heights

During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the veteran trainer praised YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and claimed that he has not disrespected the sport, contrary to popular belief.

Atlas said:

"He didn't disrespect the sport, a lot people think he did. But he didn't, he's going on to a different aspect of the sport, if you will. But the thing that I give him credit for is he respected the sport enough to go out there and get a trainer at the work his backside off, to try to get as good as he could."

Teddy Atlas also mentioned how Jake Paul has taken celebrity boxing to a new level. Atlas credited him with reviving celebrity boxing, which had been popular for 20 years, by attracting a lot of attention and money to the sport.

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh