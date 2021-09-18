"He might be drinking a little bit too much of his Proper 12" - Teddy Atlas reacts to Conor McGregor's altercation with MGK

Boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas joked that Conor McGregor may have been buzzed due to his own 'Proper 12' whiskey ahead of the recent altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

During the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, McGregor threw a drink at MGK after apparently being shoved by one of his security guards. Meanwhile, 'Proper 12' was a whiskey brand founded by the Irish MMA superstar, who made a $600m profit by selling its majority stakes earlier this year.

In a chat with co-host Ken Rideout on his own YouTube channel, Teddy Atlas spoke about how Conor McGregor has gone after trouble, keeping his bad-boy image intact.

"He might be drinking a little bit too much of his Proper 12. I don't like to make fun of anybody. But you know sometimes people put themselves in that position. He had a problem at the awards ceremony with MGK. You wonder if he looks for that stuff because it stays within that bad boy image. That image made a lot of money for him. He was a hell of a fighter. I think maybe his best days are past him. But he is a pioneer the way (Muhammad) Ali was in boxing," said Teddy Atlas.

Atlas then claimed that the 'Notorious' fighter hasn't only built his own empire from scratch but also hugely helped the UFC grow.

"He brought the big money to the UFC which really hadn't been there. So he's been an icon already in the sport. There's no doubt about it. But he's got this image. I don't know how much of him being out of control feeds the wolf, feeds that double-headed dragon which makes so much money for him," added Atlas.

Watch Teddy Atlas react to Conor McGregor's scuffle at the MTV VMAs below:

Conor McGregor's recovery going faster than expected

After suffering a broken leg during his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, Conor McGregor is more determined than ever to return to the octagon at the earliest.

While a 2021 return looks unlikely, the Irishman might have his eyes set on the early 2022 window.

Conor McGregor will be a main event star even if he's not ranked as a top-15 lightweight contender because of his star value.

However, a fourth bout with Dustin Poirier might not be possible at the moment as 'The Diamond' will go after Charles Oliveira's title. Hence, it's still unclear as to who McGregor will face next.

