"Tell the kids daddy loves them" - Conor McGregor has a heartwarming message for Dee Devlin ahead of UFC 264

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor is two weeks away from his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The event will mark the return of UFC fans in Las Vegas and is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena, one of the promotion's favorite venues.

The Dublin native seems to be raring to go, posting regular glimpses of his training on social media. In his latest tweet, though, 'Notorious' is seen leaving his yacht and walking towards a Lamborghini, with his fiance Dee Devlin looking at him from the boat. 'Notorious' posted the picture with a heartwarming message for the mother of his children:

"I'll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up. Tell the kids daddy loves them."

I’ll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up.

Tell the kids daddy loves them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEAhm9marg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 25, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have three children together: two sons and a daughter. Their youngest child, Rian McGregor, was born in May 2021. McGregor announced the news to the world via Instagram.

The Irishman's oldest child is a son named Conor Jack McGregor Junior, and his second child is a daughter named Croia McGregor. The MMA phenom and his partner Dee Devlin are engaged to be married.

Conor McGregor has moved his camp to California

As per his own updates on social media, Conor McGregor appears to have moved his camp to California in the lead-up to the fight. 'Notorious' posted an image of himself outside his California gym.

The Irishman has been taking his preparations very seriously, considering how much is at stake in the upcoming fight against 'The Diamond'. If Conor McGregor loses the fight, his lightweight record will effectively drop to 1-3. However, if he wins, he will most likely face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

Also Read: 4 reasons why a title shot against Charles Oliveira may not be the best matchup for Conor McGregor

'Notorious' has vowed to "finish the job" and is eyeing redemption at UFC 264. He was recently seen sporting a black eye, most likely sustained in sparring. Clearly, the former champ-champ is leaving no stone unturned.

Edited by Avinash Tewari