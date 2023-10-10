Terence Crawford's trainer Brian McIntyre walks away a free man despite breaking U.K. gun laws

Renowned boxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been granted his release from jail in Manchester, England, and is now free to return to the United States, according to an initial report by ESPN.

McIntyre recently received a 20-month suspended sentence delivered by the Manchester Crown Court this Monday. This sentence stems from two firearm-related charges, a development reported by British court correspondent Ollie McManus.

The legal proceedings originated from an incident where Brian McIntyre admitted being guilty after a loaded firearm and accompanying ammunition were discovered concealed within his luggage during his return to the United States last month. The renowned trainer had been in Manchester for Chris Eubank Jr.'s rematch against Liam Smith, a bout that Eubank won via 10th-round TKO.

The day following the fight, as McIntyre awaited his flight back to Atlanta at Manchester Airport, a routine baggage scan unveiled a handgun within his checked luggage. This led to his arrest and subsequent charges of firearm possession without proper certification.

Brian McIntyre has been in custody since September and the prospects of his return to England, where Eubank resides and often competes, remained uncertain. British court correspondent Ollie McManus has disclosed that Terence Crawford was one of several witnesses who provided testimony during the court proceedings. He wrote on X:

"BREAKING: Brian "BoMac" McIntyre is a FREE MAN having been given a 20-month SUSPENDED prison sentence. Terence Crawford was one of a number of people to give in-person evidence at today's hearing. The sentence is suspended for a period of two years."

He added:

"Suspended sentence = if BoMac commits another offence in the UK during the next two years he will be liable to serve this sentence in addition to any new sentence."

Brian McIntyre: The mentor behind Terence Crawford's success

Terence Crawford and Brian McIntyre share more than just a trainer-boxer relationship. They have a bond that began on the same street in Omaha, Nebraska, just ten houses apart in a tough neighborhood. Despite their challenging surroundings, they've defied the odds to achieve greatness in the world of boxing.

Crawford, the unbeaten three-division champion recently scored an emphatic 9th-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. His remarkable journey towards becoming one of the best boxers of the modern generation is deeply intertwined with McIntyre's guidance.

McIntyre has been a constant presence in Crawford's life since birth. He was a close friend of Terry and Debra Crawford, the 36-year-old's parents, and he became a mentor and trainer to the young boxer.

At just seven years old, Crawford followed his father to the C.W. Boxing Club in their neighborhood, where he crossed paths with Brian McIntyre, who was also training under the tutelage of a local legend, Midge Minor. Minor took Crawford under his wing, and McIntyre played a pivotal role in their mentorship.