"He knows what it’s like to get told what to do" - Terrance McKinney doubles down on his criticism of Dwayne 'The Rock'  Johnson, calls him a "cog in the machine of WWE"

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney's criticism of the UFC and The Rock's brand deal continues after 'T.Wrecks' labelled the former WWE wrestler a "cog in the machine."

McKinney was the subject of a social media whirlwind after his tweet addressing the UFC's latest brand deal with The Rock and Under Armour went viral last week. The 28-year-old's major criticism is that the fighters aren't earning any money or incentives for being forced to wear the new apparel.

Reports suggest the new partnership will require fighters to wear 'Project Rock' shoes during UFC events. In response, McKinney took to social media and pleaded with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, asking him to amend the deal if he has as much respect for fighters as he says he does.

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us 🙏🏾

Now, after hearing nothing, McKinney has now followed up on his original tweet and stated that despite his message going viral, he is still yet to hear from the Hollywood star:

"Dear @TheRock, I wrote to you but you still ain't callin lol Na but for real, this is definitely the problem. Rock was a cog in the machine of WWE so he know's what it's like to get told what to do so you'd think he wouldn't turn around and do it to someone else but here we are"

More UFC fighters are unhappy with the The Rock's 'Project Rock' shoes

UFC star Nate Diaz made his final walk to the octagon at UFC 279 when he face Tony Ferguson during the main-event. The PPV was the debut appearance of The Rock's new shoes and they were instantly met with criticism from Nate Diaz when he appeared backstage with Megan Olivi.

During his interview with Olivi, Diaz used one of his final opportunities in the organization to raise his leg, point out the shoe and say:

"These shoes f***ing suck. Look at these shoes, they made me put this s**t on. F*** these shoes!"

Diaz isn't the only fighter to have shared their negative thoughts about the shoes. Heavyweight fighter Chris Daukaus went on an extraordinary rant about the brand deal while appearing on The AllStar’s UFC Vegas 60 recap show. The 33-year-old said:

"Dude, they f***ing suck. They f***ing suck. They’re f*cking s***ty-a** shoes, man… They are the f***ing worst. Listen, I’m not a big shoe guy… I’ve got like, s***ty New Balances – I’m a dad… I’m not a sneaker guy. These sneakers f***ing suck. They really do suck. They’re uncomfortable, super tight, big – they f***ing suck."

