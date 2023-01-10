Terrance McKinney has jestingly suggested that he was impressed by how Paddy Pimblett blocked punches with his chin in his most recent fight.

'The Baddy' is coming off a controversial unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December 2022. Many believe that Pimblett was out-struck and out-grappled and that Gordon was more deserving of the judges' nod.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Terrance McKinney was questioned about potentially fighting fellow UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. Helwani asked 'T Wrecks' whether he watched Pimblett's fight against Gordon. McKinney responded by stating:

"Yeah, I saw his last fight. He lost."

When asked how he scored Pimblett vs. Gordon, McKinney said:

"I think I can make it like a 29-28 Jared. I can give him [Pimblett] one round -- just maybe give him one round."

Additionally, upon being asked if there was anything Pimblett did that impressed him, McKinney stated:

"Yeah, the way he blocks Jared's punches with his chin is very impressive."

Ariel Helwani highlighted that Paddy Pimblett was defiant of the criticism directed his way after his razor-thin win against Jared Gordon. Helwani alluded to the fact that 'The Baddy' insisted he was the rightful winner and disagreed with those who scored the fight for Gordon.

Besides, despite it being a relatively uneventful matchup, Pimblett demanded 'Fight of the Night' honors.

Helwani asked Terrance McKinney if he was surprised by Pimblett's behavior in the fight's aftermath. McKinney replied by indicating that he was a tad surprised. Moreover, he referred to UFC bantamweight star 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's tendency to downplay his lone MMA defeat to Marlon Vera.

McKinney joked that Pimblett "must have been hanging out with Sean O'Malley a lot lately." He lightheartedly insinuated that akin to how O'Malley claims to be undefeated, Pimblett, too, is refusing to accept that he was beaten.

Watch McKinney discuss the topic at 6:40 in the video below:

Is a potential fight between Terrance McKinney and Paddy Pimblett on the cards?

Over the past several months, Terrance McKinney (13-4 MMA) has been lobbying for a showdown against Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA). McKinney has lately expressed interest in fighting Liverpool native Pimblett at the upcoming UFC 286 event on March 18, which will take place in London, England. He reiterated the same during his latest interview with Helwani.

Presently, Terrance McKinney is scheduled to fight Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 on January 21. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett's next opponent and comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

Regardless, 'The Baddy' could very well find himself facing McKinney next. The consensus is that should McKinney win at UFC 283, he could make a quick turnaround and face Pimblett at UFC 286.

