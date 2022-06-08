Terrance McKinney reacts after Michael Bisping replaces Joe Rogan on the UFC 275 broadcast - Get on more shows he’s a good commentator

Terrance McKinney has put forth his take on Joe Rogan being replaced by Michael Bisping on the UFC 275 broadcast team. McKinney notably labeled Bisping "a good commentator."

Rogan, a widely-revered MMA analyst and longtime UFC commentator, serves as part of the commentary team for the UFC’s pay-per-view (PPV) events. However, over the past several years, Rogan, who has an incredibly busy schedule with his podcasting and standup comedy work, has usually skipped the UFC’s pay-per-view events that take place outside North America.

On that note, MMA Junkie has reported that Rogan won’t be serving as part of the UFC broadcast team at this Saturday’s UFC 275 event that’ll take place in Singapore.

The report noted that Rogan will be replaced by UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Bisping and MMA legend Daniel Cormier will work as color commentators, whereas the third person in the commentary booth will be Jon Anik who’ll serve as the play-by-play commentator. MMA Fighting later confirmed this report, reiterating that 'The Count' will replace Rogan at UFC 275.

Ahead of his return against Erick Gonzalez at the UFC Fight Night event on August 6, Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to address the UFC 275 event. Expressing his support for Bisping, McKinney tweeted:

“I like seeing Bisping get on more shows he’s a good commentator”

Michael Bisping on possibly replacing Joe Rogan on the UFC commentary team

At UFC 271, which transpired in Houston, Texas, in February of this year, the UFC commentary team underwent a significant last-minute change. Joe Rogan was replaced by Michael Bisping as the color commentator for UFC 271.

However, Bisping was later criticized by certain sections of the MMA community for purported bias in his commentary. He was accused of showing favoritism towards the event’s headliner, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping subsequently discussed this and jestingly indicated that he’s unlikely to commentate on a UFC pay-per-view again due to the backlash.

When asked whether he’ll replace Joe Rogan at the commentary desk, ‘The Count’ clarified that he doesn’t intend to take anyone’s job. Furthermore, he lauded the work done by the usual team of Rogan, Cormier, and Anik. Bisping said:

“Joe will more than likely be back on the next one. So, therefore, I will not. I don’t wanna take anyone’s job. And you know what? I like enjoying the pay-per-views as a fan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The best seat in the house is literally right there, working the shows.”

