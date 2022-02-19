"I don't want to take anyone's job" - Michael Bisping on potentially replacing Joe Rogan at the commentary desk

Michael Bisping has addressed the possibility of replacing veteran commentator Joe Rogan at the UFC commentary desk.

Rogan was replaced by Bisping for UFC 271, specifically on February 12th. A few MMA fans criticized the Count’ for his commentary work. They accused him of showing favoritism towards the event’s headliner – UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping was asked whether he’ll continue commentating at more pay-per-view events. He responded by stating:

“Well, considering all the backlash from all the motherf**kers out there, probably not. They’re probably like, ‘Whoa, we gave him a try. He was f**king awful. He was biased.’ Nah. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see because I was only filling in for Joe Rogan; so, probably not. Joe will more than likely be back on the next one. So, therefore, I will not. I don’t wanna take anyone’s job. And you know what? I like enjoying the pay-per-views as a fan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The best seat in the house is literally right there; working the shows.”

The Count’ jestingly advised those lobbying for a UFC commentary job to wait for their turn. He also praised the current UFC. He also praised the current UFC pay-per-view team – highlighting that it usually comprises Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik. He continued:

“If nobody can make it and they need somebody to fill in, I would be absolutely over the moon to do so. But I don’t want to take anyone’s job.”

Watch Bisping's Q&A session in the video below:

Dana White on Joe Rogan’s absence at UFC 271

Rogan was recently accused of spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast. Rogan, on his part, has refuted these claims. Additionally, singer India Arie released a video compilation of Rogan using a racial slur. Rogan clarified that the video comprised out-of-context clips but issued an apology nonetheless.

Furthermore, Rogan was set to commentate at UFC 271. Nevertheless, he was replaced by Bisping just hours before the event got underway, citing a ’scheduling conflict.' Many believe that Rogan’s recent troubles in the socio-political realm likely caused him to miss UFC 271.

Intriguingly, at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Rogan wasn’t removed from the broadcast by the organization. White said:

"No, there is no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan did not work tonight. Rogan couldn't work tonight. I do not know what Joe Rogan had to do. You guys have to ask him…Whenever he's going to work again, he will be working.”

