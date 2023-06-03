This Tuesday marked the highly anticipated premiere of the latest season of the popular TV reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. The show showcased a captivating blend of seasoned UFC veterans, who have previously battled it out in the octagon, alongside ambitious up-and-coming fighters, all competing with one shared goal in mind: earning a prized UFC contract.

TUF Season 31 brings together two highly respected coaches: the legendary UFC superstar Conor McGregor and former lightweight title contender Michael Chandler.

The premiere episode kicked off with an electrifying clash between Roosevelt Roberts from Team Chandler and Nate Jennerman from Team McGregor. Roberts displayed his prowess by securing a swift and devastating knockout victory over Jennerman in the very first round.

The aftermath of the fight revealed the emotional toll on Jennerman, who was visibly devastated by his defeat. Conor McGregor, showing his leadership and support, provided comforting words to his fighter, encouraging him to bounce back and perform at his best in the upcoming fights.

Following Nate Jennerman's defeat on TUF 31, UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney playfully joined the social media conversation by sharing a well-known Top Gear meme. McKinney's humorous post subtly poked fun at 'The Notorious.'

Renato Moicano expresses stern emotions towards Nate Jennerman crying after TUF 31 loss

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Moicano recently shared his unfiltered and light-hearted response to Nate Jennerman's emotional reaction following his loss on The Ultimate Fighter episode 1.

Moicano expressed his candid thoughts during a Twitch stream, offering a mix of humor and genuine observation:

"The guy is crying on the f*cking first episode, f*ck you my friend... this guy cannot lose? One day without the family and the guy's already crying... he's ain't about the life. First f*cking day you're crying on show, on TV?"

