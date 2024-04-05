“Thais are built different” – Fans marvel at ONE Championship fighters’ insane career records

If you want to see the best Thai fighters in the world today, look no further than ONE Championship. The global martial arts organization features some of the very best Thai fighters in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, along with a myriad of other renowned athletes across the world.

One thing you need to know about Thai fighters is that nearly all of them start very young and fight very frequently. By that, we meant an insane number of fights, ranging from four to as many as eight fights a year - maybe even more.

To understand how incredible this is, let's look at boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, who retired at 40 years old with a record of 50 pro fights under his belt. ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who is just 26 as of this writing, has already had over six times as many pro fights, with 324 bouts already.

That, for the lack of a better term, is insane.

ONE Championship posted a graphic of its Thai fighters with the most fights so far:

ONE Championship's most prolific fight records will be on display at ONE Friday Fights 58

Three of the men with the highest fight records in ONE Championship, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Seksan Or Kwanmuang, will be part of ONE Friday Fights 58 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium tonight.

Prajanchai, who holds the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, will jump into another sport to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing throne.

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and living legend Nong-O Hama will face Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a three-round Muay Thai contest. Meanwhile, Seksan Or Kwanmuang will face Japan's Yutaro Asahi in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

