“That was the beginning of the end” - MMA legend Henry Cejudo breaks down Stamp Fairtex’s calculated KO of Ham Seo Hee

Retired MMA legend Henry Cejudo recently uploaded a reaction video of Stamp Fairtex's history-making win at ONE Fight Night 14 last September. The victory, which earned the Thai superstar the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title, made her the promotion's first and only three-sport world champion.

Stamp did it in the most remarkable fashion by stopping the seemingly unbeatable Ham Seo Hee inside two rounds. Cejudo was all praise for the Thai star and remarked on her killer instinct.

Here's his analysis:

In the video, Cejudo said:

"She [Stamp] was able to catch her opponent with that right to the sternum. As the opponent was hurt, she was able to grab that outside control , hit [with] the knee, uppercut, boom. And that, was the beginning of the end."

Stamp Fairtex has truly become a global superstar after transitioning fully into MMA. After holding the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, simultaneously, the young Thai striker dedicated her talents and skills to the art of full-on cagefighting.

For Henry Cejudo to make an analysis of your technique means you've reached a level of greatness that is reserved for future legends.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee at ONE fight Night 14 play-by-play

After some feeling-out process in the opening round, Stamp Fairtex upped her aggression and pushed forward, hitting ‘Hamzzang’ with some heavy shots.

This high-risk decision almost got her in serious trouble, as Ham caught her with a left cross down the pipe that quickly dropped her to the canvas.

The South Korean then followed up with blistering strikes from top position. Stamp Fairtex maintained her composure and marvelously applied a guillotine choke before transitioning it to a tight armbar just mere seconds before the bell rang.

In Round 2, Ham went into aggressive mode as the knockdown from the first round was still fresh in her mind. Stamp was content being on the defensive and countering with her own strikes. With barely a minute into the second frame, Stamp landed the right cross to the body Cejudo pointed out.

It was indeed the beginning of the end as the flamboyant Thai burst into murder mode and targeted the South Korean's damaged midsection with a flurry of knees and punches that signaled the end of the fight.