"That was f***ing nuts" - Dana White talks about the event he wishes to go back and witness again for the first time

Dana White recently named the event that he would like to go back to watch for the first time.

The UFC president stated that it would either be a Conor McGregor fight because of the excitement the Irishman brings among UFC fans. Otherwise, White would like to go back and rewatch the UFC London event that happened in March. He was in awe of the energy that English fans brought to the event.

The 52-year-old further added that the organization decided to return to the UK just because of the fans of the country. Here's what White said while doing a fans' Q & A with Laura Sanko:

"It would probably be, either it would be a Conor McGregor fight that just the energy and the buzz were insane, or it would be the whole last event that we just did in England. That was f*cking nuts. Absolutely f*cking nuts. It was so crazy that we just planned another event in England when we weren't even gonna go back to England, because the fans are that f*cking awesome."

Watch Dana White doing fans' Q & A:

The UFC London event took place in March. The Fight Night card at the O2 Arena was headlined by English heavyweight Tom Aspinall as he defeated Alexander Volkov via first-round submission. The likes of Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann all won their fights and gave the fans an exciting event to watch.

Dana White is bringing the UFC back to London in July as Paddy Pimblett and others feature

The UFC is set to hold another night of exciting fights in London on July 23. Tom Aspinall will once again headline the card as he takes on perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes in an intriguing heavyweight clash.

Darren Till, arguably England's biggest MMA star, is finally set to make his return to the octagon. The Liverpudlian will take on Jack Hermansson in a middleweight clash in the co-main event spot.

Paddy Pimblett will fight Jordan Leavitt in a clash of rising stars in the lightweight division. Fans will keep a close eye on whether 'The Baddy' can build on his perfect UFC start and get yet another win in his own country.

