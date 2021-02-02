"That felt bigger to me" - Dustin Poirier picks the win that topped revenge against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he considers his win over Max Holloway at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight championship to be the most significant moment of his career so far.

However, defeating heavy favorite Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 has been appointed by MMA fans and experts as one of the best performances by Dustin Poirier in the promotion.

After connecting a sequence of punches during the second round of the bout, he knocked out McGregor.

Talking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier pondered over his career's best moments. "The Diamond" believes that the fight for the interim lightweight title was even more meaningful to him than getting revenge against McGregor.

"Dude, I think [that] beating Max Holloway and getting the interim [lightweight] belt was [the greatest moment of my career]. It is tough to say, man. You know, like, this [the fight with McGregor] I've kind of been... the travel and all the people reaching out and stuff, it is just kind of been numb to it all. The Max Holloway thing, flying back with that belt, going through the airport with the belt, coming back home to Louisiana... That felt bigger to me for some reason."

After capturing the interim championship, Dustin Poirier had his shot for the definite title against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. However, the Russian proved to be too much for him, submitting "The Diamond" in the third round with a rear-naked choke.

Dustin Poirier remembered Max Holloway in his post-fight interview

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

After getting his revenge and beating Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier took the chance to remind Max Holloway about the two times that they met in the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier defeated the former UFC featherweight champion twice in his career. In 2012, the first happened while "The Diamond" was still competing at the 145 lb weight class; the second was a bout for the interim lightweight championship.

"I think I showed a little bit of counter boxing here. I know Max Holloway thinks [that] he has the best boxing [in the UFC], but I have got two wins over the kid... Nothing but respect to him, I am a big fan, but I have beat him twice. And I felt like I was boxing pretty well with Conor here."

"I know Max Holloway thinks he has the best boxing, but I got two wins over the kid."@DustinPoirier staked his claim to the title of UFC's best boxer after #UFC257 🥊 pic.twitter.com/cL4g4SVDvd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 24, 2021

Holloway had fought just a week earlier at UFC Fight Island 7, where he had one of his career's best performances against Calvin Kattar. During the fight, Holloway claimed to be the UFC's best boxer.