"That was a freebie” - Sean Brady revisits Leon Edwards’ biggest mistake in their UFC London clash following dominant win 

Sean Brady secured the biggest win of his career against Leon Edwards when they clashed in the main event of UFC London. It was a classic "grappler versus striker" matchup, with Brady's elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu skillset proving to be the difference-maker on the night.

Following his win, the Philadelphia native looked back at his performance, as well as Edwards' somewhat questionable decision-making in the third round of their fight.

The former champion is regarded as one of the UFC's best strikers, and his decision to shoot a takedown against Brady in Round 3 left fans and pundits scratching their heads. The takedown attempt was stuffed by the American, who used the sequence to gain top position on the ground and began controlling the round.

Brady was interviewed by Full Send MMA following the victory, where he reflected on Edwards' takedown attempt in Round 3, saying:

"He f**ked up. He definitely f**ked up, and I'm pretty sure he knew he f**ked up. That was a freebie for me."

Catch Sean Brady's comments below (2:05):

Brady's win over the former champion will likely see him replace 'Rocky' as the No.1 ranked welterweight contender, when the UFC rolls out its next ranking update, with a potential title shot on his horizon.

Sean Brady reacts to being the first fighter to finish Leon Edwards

UFC London was headlined by a clash between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady. With 'Rocky' having lost his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad in his previous bout, at UFC 304, the Brit was hungry to get back in the win column.

But with Brady having suffered his first and only loss in MMA to Muhammad at UFC 280, the 32-year-old has an equal motivation to secure a rematch with 'Remember The Name'.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt proved why he holds a win over elite BJJ athlete Craig Jones in submission grappling, as Brady dominated Edwards en route to a submission win in Round 4.

He became the first fighter in professional and amateur MMA to finish 'Rocky,' and the Philadelphia native believes it should be enough to justify him receiving the next title shot over fellow contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Brady said:

"I think if you look at the people I've been beating and look at Shavkat, I think I have a pretty good [resume]. Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards [are] my last two [wins] versus his last two [wins], I think his were [Stephen 'Wonderboy Thompson] and Ian Garry... We'll see what happens."

Catch Sean Brady's comments below (3:15):

