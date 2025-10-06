"That goes in my mind" - Jiri Prochazka addresses Joe Rogan’s viral UFC 320 ceremonial weigh-in reaction

Jiri Prochazka captured attention during the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC 320 by stripping down more than usual. Unlike official weigh-ins, where fighters typically wear only minimal attire, fighters wear tracksuits or full gear during ceremonial weigh-ins.

Prochazka chose to follow the official weigh-ins route, drawing a smile from Joe Rogan, who called the fighters on stage. The moment quickly went viral on social media.

Prochazka addressed the moment during an interview with 'The Schmo', explaining it was a decision that simply crossed his mind as he stepped onto the scale. He said:

"Man, you know, when I stand on the line before the weigh-in, I just said [to] myself, 'Man, it's official weigh-ins or we can get just the shorts.' Okay, to be sure, I will leave everything. Of course, the pants, I will leave the underwear [on]. Yeah. So that goes in my mind."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (6:15):

Prochazka delivered a stunning comeback against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, overcoming early adversity to secure a third-round knockout. Rountree Jr. controlled the first two rounds and built a clear lead on the scorecards. Prochazka weathered the storm and unleashed his chaotic, aggressive style in the final round to secure the win by knockout.

Jiri Prochazka vows to avoid the same mistakes in potential Alex Pereira trilogy

Jiri Prochazka aims to secure another shot at Alex Pereira and promises a different outcome if a trilogy occurs. At UFC 320, Prochazka overcame a challenging start against Khalil Rountree Jr., who dominated the first two rounds, by finishing the fight in the third at 3:04.

He plans to apply lessons from his two previous losses to Pereira to refine his strategy and avoid past mistakes. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Prochazka said:

"Yes, I believe I'm in the position to get the belt. Doesn't matter how, I will find a way... I would take all these two fights, what I've learned from them, and I will not repeat my mistakes. I will be just better. I will find a way... I just want to fight for the title, no matter who."

