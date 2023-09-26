“That hurt just watching it” - Fans grimace at the sight of Stamp Fairtex’s perfect elbow strike against Jihin Radzuan

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Stamp Fairtex is set to fight for an MMA world title for a second time in her career at ONE Fight Night 14. Due to her division's reigning queen Angela Lee being on hiatus, Stamp will face No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

In her first attempt at gold, Stamp pushed Lee to the brink at ONE X, nearly finishing her with a crushing liver punch. Ultimately, the world champion came back and submitted the Thai challenger with a rear-naked choke.

After the loss, Stamp bounced back with three straight dominant wins, starting with a solid decision victory over Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video III. One highlight of that fight was a nifty stepping elbow by Stamp Fairtex that immediately dropped her Malaysian foe:

"Painful any way you look at it 😨 Will Stamp become the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion on September 29 when she faces Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex"

Fans are absolutely astounded by the ferocity of the strike.

"That hurt just watching it."

"Damn that was brutal"

"Beautiful execution!! 🔥🔥🔥"

"What a shot!!👑🙏"

Stamp Fairtex will need her Muay Thai elbows and more when she faces the streaking Ham Seo Hee for gold at ONE Fight Night 14. The historic event will have three world title bouts across three different sports - all featuring female fighters. The fight card will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.