Sean Strickland won the hearts of fight fans across the globe as 'Tarzan' offered a free UFC 293 ticket to a loyal fan.

After the weigh-ins for the event, Strickland met a group of adoring fans who had traveled to Sydney for the event. Upon realizing that one of them had failed to secure tickets for the fight, he graciously offered him one of his own.

Watch Sean Strickland gifting fan free ticket (3:37) below:

Elated by Strickland's gesture, fight fans flooded the YouTube comments section to show their appreciation for 'Tarzan'.

Check out a few top responses below.

YouTube user @RR-v wrote:

"Damn, that was really cool of Strickland to hook that fan up."

Another user @ashleyd1379 wrote:

"Strickland a man of the people! If those people actually got a ticket 🎫!! He’s got my vote! Could you imagine going there and not having tickets and the a main event fighter GIVES you tickets!!!! That’s amazing."

YouTube user @ben6591 wrote:

"Sean offered that random dude a UFC ticket???? That's so nice of him wth."

Another fight fan, @tjaulak4549, wrote:

"Sean Strickland nothing but class in giving that fan a ticket. Good to see the love he’s getting from the fans."

@robtothejuice opined:

"[The] guy seemed really chill and a genuine fan too so probably isn’t a hard decision for guys like Strickland. When they can help someone they will. Pretty damn cool like you said."

Another user @llongone2 wrote:

"Finally, Strickland changed my mind. He is not an a** clown."

In another response, @quintenvan2559 stated:

"Sean has said he used to be a racist a*****e but through fighting, he met cool people of all different races, and he changed a lot because of that. I don’t think he’s a bad guy anymore in fact, I think he’s a good guy despite some of the crazy sh*t he says. 😂"

@defdaz wrote:

"Strickland is a damn good dude. That fan will love him forever."

Image courtesy @ufc on YouTube

Israel Adesanya confident of thwarting Sean Strickland's ground game at UFC 293

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes Sean Strickland will employ a wrestling-heavy approach against him at UFC 293. However, 'The Last Stylebender' is confident of his ability to thwart 'Tarzan's' ground game.

During a recent media event, the Nigerian-born Kiwi revealed that he has been busy brushing up his ground game under the tutelage of Australian grappler Craig Jones:

"I think he's going to wrestle, and I've got something g for his a** because me and my buddy Craig Jones has been hanging out a lot... We have been training and I've been doing this a long time and I'm yet to choke a mother f****r out, so that's one thing thats on my list. I hope he wrestles."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below: