"That’s 4 now out of your family caught on steroids” - Conor McGregor takes aim at the Nurmagomedov clan with a fresh jibe about PEDs

Conor McGregor's beef with the Nurmagomedov family is well-known.

The Irishman's rivalry with them began with Khabib Nurmagomedov, as the pair ended up battling each other for the UFC lightweight championship. In the build-up to their UFC 229 clash, the bad blood between them grew, as 'The Notorious' targeted Nurmagomedov's family and religion with his trash-talk.

Islam Makhachev, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov and other members of their camp were all caught in the crossfire as well.

Recently, the former two-division champion took to X to blast those in Nurmagomedov's team who had tested positive for prohibited substances.

McGregor stated that the total was up to "four" following Usman Nurmagomedov's postive test in 2023. 'The Notorious' posted his tweet in response to Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman's older brother.

Umar, the UFC bantamweight, took to X and wrote:

"I often get accused of long lay offs in between my fights, but it's not always up to me. I'm ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not 1 single fighter in my division wants to fight me."

Conor McGregor responded with the following in a since-deleted tweet:

"Your younger brother popped for steroids. That's now 4 out of your family caught on steroids while fighting."

See the exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Alongside Usman Nurmagomedov, both Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov have both received suspensions in the past for positive drug tests.

Jon Anik would prefer a Conor McGregor return at lightweight, not middleweight

Conor McGregor recently set the combat sports world ablaze with his announcement that he would be returning to the UFC against Michael Chandler.

According to the Irishman, the bout will take place at the middlweight championship limit of at 185 pounds.

UFC commentator Jon Anik shared his thoughts on McGregor's comeback potentially taking place at middleweight. According to Anik, the outcome of a clash between 'The Notorious' and Chandler at 185 pounds would be pointless.

During his recent interview with MMAJunkie, Anik previewed McGregor's potential return against Chandler, and said:

"It has no divisional relevance at [185 pounds], it really doesn't have much at [170 [pounds]. I have long, sort of, wished that Conor McGregor would compete more at 155 pounds. He has only one lightweight win, career-wise, in the UFC... I just like to see the man competing at 155, but this fight with Chandler is not gonna at 155 pounds."

Watch the video below from 25:40: