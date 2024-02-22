"That's brutal" - UFC veteran reacts to Sneako being banned from UFC PI following intense sparring session with Sean Strickland

Sneako is once again trending on social media. This time, he has drawn attention for claiming to have been banned from the UFC Performance Institute after his infamously lopsided sparring session with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. This caught the attention of Jake Shields.

A former UFC fighter himself, Shields reacted to an X/Twitter clip of the streamer revealing that he has been barred entry into the UFC Performance Institute. This is likely due to the beating he took against Strickland, which seemingly presents some sort of risk to the UFC. Shields, however, found humor in it all.

"Damn, Sneako got beat up by Sean Strickland and then banned from the UFC PI. That's brutal. I bet if Sean just played around with him they wouldn't be mad"

The streamer's sparring session with Strickland made headlines, especially due to how intense the former middleweight champion was throughout. Many criticized him as a bully for fighting seriously against an inexperienced participant with no formal athletic or combat sports background.

It specifically drew the attention of influencer boxer Jake Paul, who has faced his fair share of UFC fighters and challenged 'Tarzan' to a fight. However, the offer was declined as Strickland claimed that the UFC would legally bar him from doing so, despite his desire to lock horns with Paul.

Paul, however, maintains that Strickland is deliberately avoiding him for fear of being beaten. Whether both men ever cross paths remains to be seen, however, Strickland has been gaining a reputation for clashing with anyone and everyone with whom he comes across.

Sneako recently sparred with Nate Diaz

Whether he is doing so merely to collect views or to learn something from them, the streamer has continued to seek out professional mixed martial arts to spar. He most recently rolled with ex-UFC star Nate Diaz on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu mats, where he was nearly armbarred before getting wrist-locked.

Check out Sneako and Nate Diaz grappling:

Exactly what his aim is, is anyone's guess. However, many have cautioned against him seeking out professional MMA fighters to spar as he could ultimately sustain a serious injury, especially after his violent encounter with Strickland.