“That’s the confidence that we don’t have” – Andrew Schulz perplexed by rumor circulating about Ian Garry’s wife’s ex-husband residing with them

Andrew Schulz has become one of several high-profile public figures to offer his thoughts on Ian Garry's situation with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, who, at 40 years old, is 14 years senior to the Irishman. However, it is not just the age difference between them that has caused an uproar in a segment of the MMA community.

Other aspects of the pair's relationship have come to light. Layla Anna-Lee was recently revealed to have authored a 2012 book called How to be a WAG, which is an 11-page instructional for women on the seduction of young athletes. Furthermore, revelations regarding her ex-husband, Richard Cullen, were made.

Cullen is alleged to live with the couple and is also the Irishman's nutritionist. This drew the attention of comedian Schulz, who is a noted MMA fan, spoke (at 3:50 minutes) on the fiasco on the Flagrant podcast and described it as Ian Garry merely being confident due to being able to beat Richard Cullen in a fight:

"This is the confidence you have when you can murder people. Like when you, with your bare hands, can murder anybody, you'll be like, 'Yo, bring your exes around.' You know what I'm saying? Like, that's a confidence that we don't have."

Both Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee have denied the allegations of the latter's ex-husband living with them. Furthermore, Garry's wife described her book, How to be a WAG, as satirical while accusing part of the MMA community of misogyny and ageism for hyper-focusing on her age as an older woman.

Unfortunately, as UFC 296, where the Irishman is booked to face Vicente Luque, is fast approaching, Ian Garry will remain a talking point among many in the MMA world.

Is Andrew Schulz friends with Joe Rogan?

Both Andrew Schulz and Joe Rogan are comedians with a platform they use for podcasting, with Rogan's being the most popular podcast on the internet, with The Joe Rogan Experience. However, are Andrew Schulz and Joe Rogan friends? As it turns out, Schulz has appeared on Rogan's podcast on multiple occasions.

The two have bonded over their mutual love of comedy and MMA, with Rogan also appearing on Schulz's podcast, marking its most-viewed episode.